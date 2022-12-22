Paradox Interactive oyunları neler? Paradox oyunları neler?
Her tarih strateji oyunun amacı farklıdır, ancak genel olarak strateji hayranı oyuncu, seçtiği ülkenin ekonomi, ticaret, politika, diplomasi, teknoloji, askeriye gibi dallarını kontrol edip yönetmektedir. Tüm bu özellikleri detaylıca işleyen Paradox Interactive oyunları neler? Paradox oyunları neler? Detayları haberimizde...
Paradox Interactive, İsveç'in başkenti Stockholm merkezli bir oyun dağıtım şirketidir. Aynı şirketin geliştiricisi olan Paradox Development Studio'nun oyunlarının dağıtımcılığını yapmaktadır. Genellikle tarih-strateji tabanlı oyunlar üzerinde çalışmaktadır. Peki, Paradox Interactive oyunları neler? Paradox oyunları neler? İşte detaylar...
PARADOX INTERACTIVE OYUNLARI NELER?
- Victoria 3
- Hearts of Iron IV
- Europa Universalis IV
- Crusder Kings III
- Cities Skylines
- Surviving The Aftermath
- Academia: School Simulator
- Empire of Sin
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Imperator: Rome
- Battletech
- Surviving Mars
- Knights of Pen and Paper 2: Free Edition
- Steel Division: Normandy 44
- Premium Pool Arena
- Race Arcade
- Tranny
- Necropolis: Brutal Edition
- Stellaris
- Ice Lakes
- Knights of Pen and Paper 2
- Prison Architect
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition
- Magicka 2
- Pillars of Eternity
- Ancient Space
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director's Cut
- Warlock 2: The Exiled
- Age of Wonders III
- Shadowrun Returns
- Teleglitch: Die More Edition
- Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Edition
- Cities in Motion 2
- March of the Eagles
- Sword of the Stars II: Enchanced Edition
- A Game of Dwarves
- Warlock – Master of the Arcane
- Crusader Kings II
- Crusader Kings Complete
- King Arthur II: The Role-Playing Wargame
- King Arthur: Fallen Champions
- Sengoku
- Majesty 2 Collection
- Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game
- Cities in Motion
- Magicka
- Europa Universalis III: Divine Wind
- Age of Wonders
- Age of Wonders II: The Wizard's Throne
- Age of Wonders Shadow Magic
- The Kings Crusade
- Victoria II
- Ship Simulator Extremes
- Victoria I Complete
- Hearts of Iron III: Semper Fi
- Sword of the Stars: Complete Collection
- Arsenal of Democracy: A Hearts of Iron Game
- King Arthur – The Role-Playing Wargame
- Fort he Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
- Crusaders: THY Kingdom Come
- Majesty 2
- Majesty Gold HD
- Hearts of Iron III
- Knights of Honor
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- Hearts of Iron 2 Complete
- Europa Universalis: Rome – Gold Edition