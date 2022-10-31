Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? 31 Ekim – 6 Kasım 2022
Gamegar Haberleri
Her hafta yeni oyunlar piyasaya sürülmeye devam ediyor. Piyasaya yeni sürülen oyunların yanı sıra daha önce sürülmüş fakat farklı platformlara çıkış yapmaya hazırlanan oyunlar da yeni yerlerini almaya başlıyor. PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS ve Android için çıkacak yeni oyunlarda bu hafta neler var? Aksiyon, macera, simülasyon ve daha fazla türde pek çok oyun 31 Ekim – 6 Kasım 2022 arasında çıkış yapmaya hazırlanıyor. Peki, Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? Detayları haberimizde…
Her hafta olduğu gibi bu hafta da yeni oyunlar, oyuncularla buluşmaya hazırlanıypr. Aksiyon türünden simülasyonuna kadar bu hafta tüm platformlarda çıkacak yeni oyunları sizler için listeledik. İşte bu hafta piyasaya çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
31 Ekim – 6 Kasım 2022 tarihleri arasında PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS ve Android için çıkış yapacak oyunları sizler için derledik. İşte bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
- Skull Chainz – PC, MAC
- The Legend of Tianding – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Super Lone Survivor – PC
- Evil Nun: The Broken Mask – PC
- NecroBoy: Path to Evilship – PC
- My Last Night Here – PC
- Amazing Chicken Adventures – Switch
- The Unluckiest Man – PC
- No More Room in Hell 2 – PC
- Cthulhu: Books of Ancients – PC
- Insomnis – Switch
- Lonesome Village –Switch, PC
- Missile Command: Recharged – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Pawsecuted – PC
- Against the Storm – PC
- Godlike Burgers – PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Shatter Remastered Deluxe – PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- The Past Within –iOS, Android
- Mario Party 2 – Switch
- Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom – PC, PS5, Switch
- TFM: The First Men – PC
- Mario Party – Switch
- Spellbook Demonslayers – PC
Discord sunucumuza katılmak için buraya tıklayınız
- WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home – PC, Switch
- How to Say Goodbye – PC, MAC
- From Space – Switch, PC
- Endling Exinction is Forevet - PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Beneath Oreasa – PC
- Pro Basketball Manager 2023 – PC, MAC
- Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope –PC, PS4
- Ghost Song –PC, PS5
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator – Switch
- The Entryopy – PC, PS5
- The Chant – PC, PS5
- Kingshunt – PC
- Yuppie Psycho – Xbox One
- Sword and Fairy: Toghether Forever - PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- DarKnot – PC
- Honey, I Joined a Cult – PC
- Bratz Flaunt Your Fashion - PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Silver Nornir –PC, Xbox Series X|S
- Aeterna Noctis – Switch
- Harvestella – Switch, PC
- Espresso Tycoon Prologue – PC
- It Takes Two – Switch
- CounterAttack – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One