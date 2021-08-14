Death toll in flood disaster in Kastamonu increased to 34
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Death toll in flood disaster in Kastamonu increased to 34

Death toll in flood disaster in Kastamonu increased to 34
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

The death toll in the flood disaster that occurred in the Bozkurt district of Kastamonu increased to 34. Search and rescue operations continue in the district.Heavy rain in Kastamonu on Wednesday caused floods in Bozkurt, Azdavay, Pinarbasi, Kure, Inebolu, Cide and Abana districts.

The death toll in the flood disaster that occurred in the Bozkurt district of Kastamonu increased to 34.  Search and rescue operations continue in the district.

Heavy rain in Kastamonu on Wednesday caused floods in Bozkurt, Azdavay, Pinarbasi, Kure, Inebolu, Cide and Abana districts. The Ezine stream, which passed through the Bozkurt district center, overflowed with the rain. The flood caused by the overflow of the stream swallowed the streets; houses and businesses were also flooded. Vehicles drifted as the water level rose up to 4 meters in some areas. The 8-storey Olcer Apartment, which was built 3 years ago and located on the edge of the Ezine Stream, was destroyed and the front facades of the 2 buildings next to it collapsed.

THE DEATH TOLL INCREASED TO 34 IN KASTAMONUIn the statement made by AFAD, the number of people who lost their lives rose to 34. Search and rescue operations continue in the district. Many people were evacuated by helicopters from the air, and by boats and construction equipment by land.

Footage:

The moment when the flood cameDetails from Bozkurt district

Damaged buildings

(PHOTOS)


- Kastamonu
Death toll in flood disaster in Kastamonu increased to 34
Death toll in flood disaster in Kastamonu increased to 34
Death toll in flood disaster in Kastamonu increased to 34

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Felaketi yaşayan Bozkurt'ta selin ara sokaklara gelme anı kamerada
Felaketi yaşayan Bozkurt'ta selin ara sokaklara gelme anı kamerada
Günün en güzel karesi selin yıktığı Bozkurt'tan! Görevlinin sevinci gözlerinden okundu
Günün en güzel karesi selin yıktığı Bozkurt'tan! Görevlinin sevinci gözlerinden okundu
Bozkurt'taki selde sular tsunami gibi vurdu! İnsanlar can havliyle etrafa kaçıştı
Bozkurt'taki selde sular tsunami gibi vurdu! İnsanlar can havliyle etrafa kaçıştı
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Fuat Oktay Ziya Selçuk Meral Akşener Bekir Pakdemirli Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
Magazin Kibariye Müge Anlı Işın Karaca Şeyma Subaşı
Spor Fatih Terim Hakan Reçber Rıza Kayaalp Abdullah Avcı Rıza Çalımbay
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
Death toll in flood disaster in Kastamonu increased to 34 - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 14.8.2021 12:15:37. #1.16#

title