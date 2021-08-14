Death toll in flood disaster in Kastamonu increased to 34

The death toll in the flood disaster that occurred in the Bozkurt district of Kastamonu increased to 34. Search and rescue operations continue in the district.Heavy rain in Kastamonu on Wednesday caused floods in Bozkurt, Azdavay, Pinarbasi, Kure, Inebolu, Cide and Abana districts.

The death toll in the flood disaster that occurred in the Bozkurt district of Kastamonu increased to 34. Search and rescue operations continue in the district.

Heavy rain in Kastamonu on Wednesday caused floods in Bozkurt, Azdavay, Pinarbasi, Kure, Inebolu, Cide and Abana districts. The Ezine stream, which passed through the Bozkurt district center, overflowed with the rain. The flood caused by the overflow of the stream swallowed the streets; houses and businesses were also flooded. Vehicles drifted as the water level rose up to 4 meters in some areas. The 8-storey Olcer Apartment, which was built 3 years ago and located on the edge of the Ezine Stream, was destroyed and the front facades of the 2 buildings next to it collapsed.

THE DEATH TOLL INCREASED TO 34 IN KASTAMONUIn the statement made by AFAD, the number of people who lost their lives rose to 34. Search and rescue operations continue in the district. Many people were evacuated by helicopters from the air, and by boats and construction equipment by land.

Footage:

The moment when the flood cameDetails from Bozkurt district

Damaged buildings

(PHOTOS)

- Kastamonu

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı