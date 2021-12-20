Car left hanging on the signpost in Istanbul

FATİH, İSTANBUL (DHA) - In Bakirkoy, the car, whose driver lost control, crashed into the median and then left hanging on the signpost. The driver was slightly injured.

The accident occurred at around 03: 30 in Bakirkoy. The driver Fatih Gunay lost the control of the car. The car crashed into the median, then swayed and left hanging on the signpost. Citizens who saw the accident reported the situation to the fire department, police and health teams. The medical teams, took the driver Gunay to the hospital. Police teams launched an investigation into the accident.

(PHOTOS)

Footage:

The footage of car hanging on signpost