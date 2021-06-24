Biker sliding after a fall, saved by a 'hand' of a passerby
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Biker sliding after a fall, saved by a 'hand' of a passerby

Biker sliding after a fall, saved by a 'hand' of a passerby
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

Biker who fell from motorcycle on the slippery road slid forward while sitting in Sarıyer, Istanbul. A person nearby picked up the biker sliding to the side of the road by holding his hand. Security camera captured the dramatic moments.Incident happened around 14.

Biker who fell from motorcycle on the slippery road slid forward while sitting in Sarıyer, Istanbul. A person nearby picked up the biker sliding to the side of the road by holding his hand. Security camera captured the dramatic moments.

Incident happened around 14.00 local time in Istinye, Sarıyer yesterday. Furkan Tuyluoglu lost control of his motorcycle on road which was slippery due to the rain and fell from the motorcycle on the road bend. Motorcycle slid downhill to one direction, and Tuyluoglu slid to other while in a sitting position. Berat Can Leylek, who is a shopkeeper at the end of the slope where the accident took place, saw the biker sliding towards him. Leylek drinking coffee in front of the shop at the time immediately rushed to help Tuyluoglu and picked him up by holding his hand. The owner of the shop Firat Tayfun Leylek took the biker, who had injuries on various parts of his body due to the friction, to hospital by his own car.

Security camera of the shop captured the dramatic moments.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE-----------------Accident moments shot by security camera-Taking the motorcycle biker to the hospital by car-The street where the accident occurred

-General and detailed images

 Article Code in DGS: 210624014


Biker sliding after a fall, saved by a 'hand' of a passerby
Biker sliding after a fall, saved by a 'hand' of a passerby
Biker sliding after a fall, saved by a 'hand' of a passerby
Biker sliding after a fall, saved by a 'hand' of a passerby
Biker sliding after a fall, saved by a 'hand' of a passerby

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

SARIYER'DE BABASINA KIZIP, YAŞADIKLARI EVİ ATEŞE VERDİ
SARIYER'DE BABASINA KIZIP, YAŞADIKLARI EVİ ATEŞE VERDİ
Meteoroloji'den İstanbul için ani sel ve su baskını uyarısı! 11.00-19.00 saatleri arasında etkili olacak
Meteoroloji'den İstanbul için ani sel ve su baskını uyarısı! 11.00-19.00 saatleri arasında etkili olacak
369 METRE YÜKSEKLİKTEKİ ÇAMLICA KULESİ'NİN DIŞ TEMİZLİĞİ PROFESYONEL DAĞCILARA EMANET
369 METRE YÜKSEKLİKTEKİ ÇAMLICA KULESİ'NİN DIŞ TEMİZLİĞİ PROFESYONEL DAĞCILARA EMANET
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Ömer Çelik Deniz Poyraz Vladimir Putin Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Mehmet Nuri Ersoy
Magazin Şeyma Subaşı Acun Ilıcalı Serenay Sarıkaya Mohammed Al Saloussi
Spor Cristiano Mert Müldür Metin Oktay Şenol Güneş Aziz Yıldırım
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
Biker sliding after a fall, saved by a 'hand' of a passerby - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 24.6.2021 16:28:24. #1.14#

title