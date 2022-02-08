2022 Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu
- Güncelleme:
Bu yıl 94'üncüsü düzenlenecek Oscar ödüllerinin adayları açıklandı. Jane Campion'ın yönetmenliğini yaptığı The Power of the Dog, 12 dalda aday gösterilirken, Dune ise 10 dalda aday oldu.
Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödülleri arasında yer alan 2022 Oscar Ödüller için adaylar belli oldu. Bu yıl 94''üncüsü düzenlenecek olan ödül töreni 27 Mart'ta düzenlenecek.
İşte açıklanan adaylar:
En İyi Film: Belfast, Coda, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story.
En İyi Yönetmen: Kennet Branagh (Belfast), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story).
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu: Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Denzel Washington.
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu: Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart.
En İyi Uluslararası Film: Drive My Car, Flee, The Hand of God, Lunana: A Yak In the Classroom, The Worst Person in the World.
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu: Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBose, Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst, Aunjanue Ellis.
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı: Cruella, Cyrano, Dune, Nightmare Alley, West Side Story.
En İyi Ses: Belfast, Dune, No Time To Die, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story.
En İyi Film Müziği: Don't Look Up, Dune, Encanto, Parallel Mothers, The Power of the Dog.
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo: Coda, Drive My Car, Dune, The Lost Daughter, The Power of the Dog.
En İyi Özgün Senaryo: Belfast, Don't Look Up, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Worst Person in the World.
En İyi Kısa Animasyon: Affairs of the Art, Bestia, Boxballet, Robin Robin, The Windshield Wiper.
En İyi Kısa Film: Ala Kachuu - Take and Run, The Dress, The Long Goodbye, On My Mind, Please Hold.
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu: Ciaran Hinds, Troy Kotsur, Jesse Plemons, J.K. Simmons, Kodi Smit-McPhee.
En İyi Film Kurgusu: Don't Look Up, Dune, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, "Tick, Tick...Boom!".
En İyi Saç ve Makyaj Tasarımı: Coming 2 America, Cruella, Dune, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, House of Gucci.
En İyi Animasyon: Encanto, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Raya and The Last Dragon.
En İyi Özgün Müzik: Be Alive, Dos Oruguitas, Down to Joy, No Time to Die, Somehow You Do.
En İyi Kısa Belgesel: Audible, Lead Me Home, The Queen of Basketball, Three Songs for Benazir, When We Were Bullies.
En İyi Belgesel: Ascension, Attica, Flee, Summer of Soul (...or, when the rewolution could not to be televised), Writing With Fire.
En İyi Görsel Efekt: Dune, Free Guy, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home.
En İyi Sinematografi: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of The Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth, West Side Story.
En İyi Yapım Tasarımı: Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of The Dog, The Tragedy of Machbet, West Side Story.