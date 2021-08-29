Wild animals cooling in the troughs on cam
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Wild animals cooling in the troughs on cam

Wild animals cooling in the troughs on cam
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

The General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has placed water troughs in designated areas across the country to meet the water needs of wild animals that are dehydrated in the summer heat that is above seasonal normals.

The General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has placed water troughs in designated areas across the country to meet the water needs of wild animals that are dehydrated in the summer heat that is above seasonal normals. Lynx, bear, and wild goat, cooling off and drinking water in the troughs, were reflected in the camera.

DKMP General Directorate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry continues its work to meet the water needs of wild animals that are dehydrated in the summer heat that is above seasonal normals. DKMP General Directorate, which carries out feeding activities so that the wild animals do not go hungry on cold winter days, makes a great effort to ensure that the wild animals do not become dehydrated on hot summer days. DKMP General Directorate, which carries out such activities in many parts of the country, meets the water needs of wild animals with water troughs in areas where wild animals are populated and where water shortages may occur.

FOOTAGE

Scenes of wild animals using troughs  


Wild animals cooling in the troughs on cam
Wild animals cooling in the troughs on cam
Wild animals cooling in the troughs on cam
Wild animals cooling in the troughs on cam

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Joe Biden Ömer Çelik Hulusi Akar Mansur Yavaş Mustafa Şentop
Magazin Filiz Akın Hazal Kaya Deniz Akkaya Didem Arslan Yılmaz
Spor Cristiano Fatih Terim Burak Elmas Burak Yılmaz Enner Valencia
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Wild animals cooling in the troughs on cam - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 29.8.2021 13:50:07. #1.15#

title