Transfer: MLS star Diego Rossi joins Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce announced that Diego Rossi, who plays for Los Angeles Football Club, one of the MLS teams, loaned 1-year with an option to purchase."Our club has loaned Diego Rossi from the Los Angeles FC team of the USA for 1 year with the option to purchase.

Fenerbahce announced that Diego Rossi, who plays for Los Angeles Football Club, one of the MLS teams, loaned 1-year with an option to purchase.

"Our club has loaned Diego Rossi from the Los Angeles FC team of the USA for 1 year with the option to purchase. We wish success to our Uruguayan player, born in 1998, with our jersey. Welcome to Fenerbahce Diego" said Fenerbahce in a statement.

(PHOTOS)

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı