Transfer: MLS star Diego Rossi joins Fenerbahce
"Our club has loaned Diego Rossi from the Los Angeles FC team of the USA for 1 year with the option to purchase. We wish success to our Uruguayan player, born in 1998, with our jersey. Welcome to Fenerbahce Diego" said Fenerbahce in a statement.

