The moment of the explosion in the 5-story building in Istanbul - Haberler
The moment of the explosion in the 5-story building in Istanbul

The moment of explosion, which occurred in a 5-story building in Uskudar, Istanbul yesterday, is caught by a security camera.

An explosion, which was learned to be caused by natural gas, occurred on the 4th floor of a 5-story building at Abacidede Street of Valide Atik Neighborhood in Uskudar yesterday at noon. The moment of the explosion in which 4 people were injured is caught by the security camera. It is seen that goods and debris were scattered from the building with the explosion and a cloud of dust rose.

