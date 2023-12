GTA 6 ile ilgili Ned Luke röportajı

(FYI) Larry Lawton interviews Ned Luke (Michael DeSanta from GTA V). Did Lawton accidentally reveal Michael's appearance in GTA VI while introducing Ned Luke? Or was it just an innocent "senior moment"? ??

What do you think?

Source: https://t.co/tswPRM2cp5 pic.twitter.com/JdByZV8ERh

— Idle Sloth???? (@IdleSloth84_) December 19, 2023