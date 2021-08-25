Statue of Nwakaeme built in Trabzon
A statue of Nigerian player Anthony Nwakaeme, who won fan's affection with his successful performance in Trabzonspor, was built in the city.

He has played in 114 matches with Trabzonspor since the 2018-19 season; Nigerian football player Anthony Nwakaeme, who has 36 goals and 24 assists, continues to win fan's affection in the city. The statue of Nwakaeme, who is Trabzonspor's successful offensive player, was built at the entrance of the gas station located in Ortahisar district in Trabzon. Mustafa Bulut, a businessman from Trabzon, fund the cost of the statue. 

"WE FEEL PROUD WHEN WE SEE THE STATUE"

"Nwakaeme has a special place in our hearts. Seeing his statue here makes us all proud. Fenerbahce fans also built a statue of Alex de Souza, the former football player of Fenerbahce. We are excited to see Nwakaeme's statue here, and we are so happy. He contributed to the team every season, but we expect him to contribute more this season with the players around him, and we think he will. He already made us very happy with the goal he scored in the last match. I wish him continued success. His success is the success of Trabzonspor" Fatih Bozkurt, a fan of Trabzonspor said.

(PHOTOS)


