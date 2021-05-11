Nisan 2021'de PlayStation Store'da en çok tercih edilen oyunlar

Sony Interactive Entertainment, geçtiğimiz ayın PlayStation Store platformunda en çok indirilen oyunları listesini paylaştı. Nisan 2021 PlayStation detayları haberimizde!

PlayStation Store'da en çok indirilen ve ilgi gören oyunlar oyunseverler tarafından sıkça sorulmaya ve araştırılmaya başlanmıştı. Merakla beklenilen en çok oynanan oyunlar listesi belli oldu.

ABD/KANADA'DA EN ÇOK SATILAN PS5 OYUNLARI

MLB The Show 21

Outriders

Returnal

Mortal Kombat 11

It Takes Two

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

FIFA 21

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

NBA 2K21

Madden NFL 21

Marvel's Avengers

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Hitman 3

Demon's Souls

Borderlands 3

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Godfall

No Man's Sky

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

AVRUPA'DA EN ÇOK TERCİH EDİLEN PLAYSTATION 5 OYUNLARI

FIFA 21 Outriders It Takes Two Returnal Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mortal Kombat 11 Marvel's Avengers Disco Elysium – The Final Cut Hitman 3 NBA 2K21 Dirt 5 Demon's Souls Watch Dogs: Legion Borderlands 3 No Man's Sky Immortals Fenyx Rising Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege MLB The Show 21

PLAYSTATION 4 (ABD/KANADA)

1. MLB The Show 21

2. Grand Theft Auto V

3. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

4. Outriders

5. Mortal Kombat 11

6. Minecraft

7. NBA 2K21

8. ARK: Survival Evolved

9. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

11. Injustice 2

12. PGA Tour 2K21

13. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

14. It Takes Two

15. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

16. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

17. Red Dead Redemption 2

18. UFC 4

19. Mortal Kombat XL

20. Gang Beasts

PLAYSTATION 4 (AVRUPA)

1. Grand Theft Auto V

2. FIFA 21

3. F1 2020

4. Minecraft

5. ARK: Survival Evolved

6. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

7. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

8. Gran Turismo Sport

9. eFootball PES 2021 Season Update

10. Ghost of Tsushima

11. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

12. The Last of Us Part II

13. The Crew 2

14. Tekken 7

15. Outriders

16. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

17. It Takes Two

18. NBA 2K21

19. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

20. Jump Force

PLAYSTATION VR (ABD/KANADA)

1. Beat Saber

2. Superhot VR

3. Job Simulator

4. Creed Rise to Glory

5. The Walking Dead Onslaught

6. Gorn

7. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

8. Doom 3: VR Edition

9. Arizona Sunshine

10. Alvo VR

PLAYSTATION VR (AVRUPA)

1. Beat Saber

2. Job Simulator

3. Superhot VR

4. Creed: Rise to Glory

5. Alvo VR

6. The Walking Dead Onslaught

7. Doom 3: VR Edition

8. Swordsman VR

9. Arizona Sunshine

10. Gorn

OYNAMASI ÜCRETSİZ PLAYSTATION 5 VE PLAYSTATION 4 (ABD/KANADA)

1. Call of Duty: Warzone

2. Fortnite

3. Rocket League

4. Apex Legends

5. Destiny 2

6. Brawlhalla

7. Genshin Impact

8. Rogue Company

9. Vigor

10. Enlisted

OYNAMASI ÜCRETSİZ PLAYSTATION 5 + PLAYSTATION 4 (AVRUPA)

1. Call of Duty: Warzone

2. Rocket League

3. Fortnite

4. Brawlhalla

5. Apex Legends

6. Genshin Impact

7. Destiny 2

8. Rogue Company

9. World of Tanks

10. Enlisted