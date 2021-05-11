Nisan 2021'de PlayStation Store'da en çok tercih edilen oyunlar
Sony Interactive Entertainment, geçtiğimiz ayın PlayStation Store platformunda en çok indirilen oyunları listesini paylaştı. Nisan 2021 PlayStation detayları haberimizde!
PlayStation Store'da en çok indirilen ve ilgi gören oyunlar oyunseverler tarafından sıkça sorulmaya ve araştırılmaya başlanmıştı. Merakla beklenilen en çok oynanan oyunlar listesi belli oldu.
ABD/KANADA'DA EN ÇOK SATILAN PS5 OYUNLARI
- MLB The Show 21
- Outriders
- Returnal
- Mortal Kombat 11
- It Takes Two
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- FIFA 21
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- NBA 2K21
- Madden NFL 21
- Marvel's Avengers
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Hitman 3
- Demon's Souls
- Borderlands 3
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Godfall
- No Man's Sky
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
AVRUPA'DA EN ÇOK TERCİH EDİLEN PLAYSTATION 5 OYUNLARI
- FIFA 21
- Outriders
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Marvel's Avengers
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Hitman 3
- NBA 2K21
- Dirt 5
- Demon's Souls
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Borderlands 3
- No Man's Sky
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- MLB The Show 21
PLAYSTATION 4 (ABD/KANADA)
1. MLB The Show 21
2. Grand Theft Auto V
3. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
4. Outriders
5. Mortal Kombat 11
6. Minecraft
7. NBA 2K21
8. ARK: Survival Evolved
9. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
11. Injustice 2
12. PGA Tour 2K21
13. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
14. It Takes Two
15. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
16. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
17. Red Dead Redemption 2
18. UFC 4
19. Mortal Kombat XL
20. Gang Beasts
PLAYSTATION 4 (AVRUPA)
1. Grand Theft Auto V
2. FIFA 21
3. F1 2020
4. Minecraft
5. ARK: Survival Evolved
6. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
7. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
8. Gran Turismo Sport
9. eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
10. Ghost of Tsushima
11. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
12. The Last of Us Part II
13. The Crew 2
14. Tekken 7
15. Outriders
16. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
17. It Takes Two
18. NBA 2K21
19. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
20. Jump Force
PLAYSTATION VR (ABD/KANADA)
1. Beat Saber
2. Superhot VR
3. Job Simulator
4. Creed Rise to Glory
5. The Walking Dead Onslaught
6. Gorn
7. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
8. Doom 3: VR Edition
9. Arizona Sunshine
10. Alvo VR
PLAYSTATION VR (AVRUPA)
1. Beat Saber
2. Job Simulator
3. Superhot VR
4. Creed: Rise to Glory
5. Alvo VR
6. The Walking Dead Onslaught
7. Doom 3: VR Edition
8. Swordsman VR
9. Arizona Sunshine
10. Gorn
OYNAMASI ÜCRETSİZ PLAYSTATION 5 VE PLAYSTATION 4 (ABD/KANADA)
1. Call of Duty: Warzone
2. Fortnite
3. Rocket League
4. Apex Legends
5. Destiny 2
6. Brawlhalla
7. Genshin Impact
8. Rogue Company
9. Vigor
10. Enlisted
OYNAMASI ÜCRETSİZ PLAYSTATION 5 + PLAYSTATION 4 (AVRUPA)
1. Call of Duty: Warzone
2. Rocket League
3. Fortnite
4. Brawlhalla
5. Apex Legends
6. Genshin Impact
7. Destiny 2
8. Rogue Company
9. World of Tanks
10. Enlisted