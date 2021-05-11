Nisan 2021'de PlayStation Store'da en çok tercih edilen oyunlar
Sony Interactive Entertainment, geçtiğimiz ayın PlayStation Store platformunda en çok indirilen oyunları listesini paylaştı. Nisan 2021 PlayStation detayları haberimizde!

PlayStation Store'da en çok indirilen ve ilgi gören oyunlar oyunseverler tarafından sıkça sorulmaya ve araştırılmaya başlanmıştı. Merakla beklenilen en çok oynanan oyunlar listesi belli oldu.

ABD/KANADA'DA EN ÇOK SATILAN PS5 OYUNLARI

  • MLB The Show 21
  • Outriders
  • Returnal
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • It Takes Two
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • FIFA 21
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • NBA 2K21
  • Madden NFL 21
  • Marvel's Avengers
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
  • Hitman 3
  • Demon's Souls
  • Borderlands 3
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
  • Godfall
  • No Man's Sky
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

AVRUPA'DA EN ÇOK TERCİH EDİLEN PLAYSTATION 5 OYUNLARI

  1. FIFA 21
  2. Outriders
  3. It Takes Two
  4. Returnal
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  6. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  7. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  8. Mortal Kombat 11
  9. Marvel's Avengers
  10. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
  11. Hitman 3
  12. NBA 2K21
  13. Dirt 5
  14. Demon's Souls
  15. Watch Dogs: Legion
  16. Borderlands 3
  17. No Man's Sky
  18. Immortals Fenyx Rising
  19. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  20. MLB The Show 21

PLAYSTATION 4 (ABD/KANADA)

1. MLB The Show 21

2. Grand Theft Auto V

3. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

4. Outriders

5. Mortal Kombat 11

6. Minecraft

7. NBA 2K21

8. ARK: Survival Evolved

9. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

11. Injustice 2

12. PGA Tour 2K21

13. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

14. It Takes Two

15. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

16. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

17. Red Dead Redemption 2

18. UFC 4

19. Mortal Kombat XL

20. Gang Beasts

PLAYSTATION 4 (AVRUPA)

1. Grand Theft Auto V

2. FIFA 21

3. F1 2020

4. Minecraft

5. ARK: Survival Evolved

6. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

7. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

8. Gran Turismo Sport

9. eFootball PES 2021 Season Update

10. Ghost of Tsushima

11. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

12. The Last of Us Part II

13. The Crew 2

14. Tekken 7

15. Outriders

16. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

17. It Takes Two

18. NBA 2K21

19. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

20. Jump Force

PLAYSTATION VR (ABD/KANADA)

1. Beat Saber

2. Superhot VR

3. Job Simulator

4. Creed Rise to Glory

5. The Walking Dead Onslaught

6. Gorn

7. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

8. Doom 3: VR Edition

9. Arizona Sunshine

10. Alvo VR

PLAYSTATION VR (AVRUPA)

1. Beat Saber

2. Job Simulator

3. Superhot VR

4. Creed: Rise to Glory

5. Alvo VR

6. The Walking Dead Onslaught

7. Doom 3: VR Edition

8. Swordsman VR

9. Arizona Sunshine

10. Gorn

OYNAMASI ÜCRETSİZ PLAYSTATION 5 VE PLAYSTATION 4 (ABD/KANADA)

1. Call of Duty: Warzone

2. Fortnite

3. Rocket League

4. Apex Legends

5. Destiny 2

6. Brawlhalla

7. Genshin Impact

8. Rogue Company

9. Vigor

10. Enlisted

OYNAMASI ÜCRETSİZ PLAYSTATION 5 + PLAYSTATION 4 (AVRUPA)

1. Call of Duty: Warzone

2. Rocket League

3. Fortnite

4. Brawlhalla

5. Apex Legends

6. Genshin Impact

7. Destiny 2

8. Rogue Company

9. World of Tanks

10. Enlisted

