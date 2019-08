28.08.2019 20:15

Jeremy Corbyn was never supposed to lead the Labour party.



A veteran back-bencher, Corbyn was a rank outsider when Ed Miliband resigned following the May 2015 election. Three months later he beat rival Andy Burnham with almost 60% of the vote after a grassroots campaign amongst the rank-and-file Labour membership. Euronews.com'da Görüntüle