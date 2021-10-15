The boat sunk during the storm in Datca, on camera

A boat anchored at Kumluk Beach collided with the concrete dock and sank during the storm in Datca. The storm reached 70 kilometers per hour and people had difficulty walking on the beach and the streets. Despite the precautions taken, the wooden boat named 'Nefesim - Datca', which belongs to 40-year-old Can Akkus, broke apart by crashing into the concrete dock.

FOOTAGEScenes from sinking boat