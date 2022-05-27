Union flags decorate London's The Mall for Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Haberler

Union flags decorate London's The Mall for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

MAY 27: Various shots from the Mall which has been lined with Union Flags in preparation for the Queens Jubilee, on May 27, 2022 in London, England.

MAY 27: Various shots from the Mall which has been lined with Union Flags in preparation for the Queens Jubilee, on May 27, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 4, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

