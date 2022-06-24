Funeral service for muslim scholar Mahmut Ustaosmanoglu in Istanbul
JUNE 24: Drone footage shows people attending funeral service for muslim scholar Mahmut Ustaosmanoğlu who died at the age of 93 in the hospital where he was treated for kidney disease, at Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Türkiye on June 24, 2022.
