Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? 18 - 24 Temmuz 2022
Yakupcan Aydemir
- Güncelleme:
- Güncelleme:
Her hafta yeni oyunlar piyasaya sürülmeye devam ediyor. Piyasaya yeni sürülen oyunların yanı sıra daha önce sürülmüş fakat farklı platformlara çıkış yapmaya hazırlanan oyunlar da yeni yerlerini almaya başlıyor. PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS ve Android için çıkacak yeni oyunlarda bu hafta neler var? Aksiyon, macera, simülasyon ve daha fazla türde pek çok oyun 18 – 24 Temmuz arasında çıkış yapmaya hazırlanıyor. Peki, Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? Detayları haberimizde…
Her hafta olduğu gibi bu hafta da yeni oyunlar, oyuncularla buluşmaya hazırlanıypr. Aksiyon türünden simülasyonuna kadar bu hafta tüm platformlarda çıkacak yeni oyunları sizler için listeledik. İşte bu hafta piyasaya çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
BU HAFTA HANGİ OYUNLAR ÇIKACAK?
18 – 24 Temmuz 2022 tarihleri arasında PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS ve Android için çıkış yapacak oyunları sizler için derledik. İşte bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
19 TEMMUZ SALI ÇIKACAK YENİ OYUNLAR
- Dead by Daylight – Patch 6.1.0 – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels –PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Gloom and Doom – Switch, Xbox Series X
- Endling: Extinction is Forever – PC, Switch
- Mari and Bayu: The Road Home –PC
- Stray – PS5, PC
- Century: Age of Ashes – Android, iOS, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Apex Legends: Gaiden – iOS, PS4
- As Dusk Falls – PC, Xbox SeriesX
- Fallen Angel – Switch
20 TEMMUZ ÇARŞAMBA ÇIKACAK YENİ OYUNLAR
- Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance II – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trails of the Dragon King – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Hazel Sky –PC, Switch
- DreadOut 2 – PS5, PS4
- Severed Steel –PS5, PS4
- TombStar – PC
- Bail or Jail – PC
21 TEMMUZ PERŞEMBE ÇIKACAK YENİ OYUNLAR
- PUBG: Battlegrounds – Neymar Jr Special Event – Android, iOS, PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp – Android, iOS, PC, PS4, Switch
- Hell Pie –PS5, PS4
- Bright Memory: Infinite – PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X
- Justice.exe – PC
- Deer Journey – PC
- River City Saga: Three Kingdoms – PC, Switch
- Post Void –PS5, PS4
- Bunny Must Die! Chlsea and the 7 Devils – Switch
- Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse Remastered – PC
- Book of Yog Idle RPG – PC
- The Sunny Life – PC
- Ex-Zodiac – PC
- Coromon – Switch
- Severed Steel – Switch
22 TEMMUZ CUMA ÇIKACAK YENİ OYUNLAR
- Severed Steel – Xbox Series X, Xbox One
- Aery Vikings – Xbox One, PC
- Banish – PC
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium – Switch, PS4
- Princess.Loot.A.Pixel.Again x2 – Xbox One
- Live a Live HD 2D Remake –Switch