Future strategies in the economy were discussed at the Uludag Economy Summit

Organized by Capital, Economist, and StartUp magazines, the Uludag Economy Summit was held under the sponsorship of Dogan Investment Bank. The impact of the latest cyclical developments on the global economy was the highlight of the session. TEPAV Founding Director Dr. Güven Sak, Oxford University Professor of Globalization and Development Ian Goldin, and London Business School Professor of Economics Linda Yueh attended.

SAK: A BETTER FUTURE IS POSSIBLE IF WE KEEP OUR PROMISES TODAY

Linda Yueh, Professor of Economics at London Business School, said, "There will not be a return to the 2019 economy until 2025, and here again, the gap will open between those who can reach the vaccine and those who cannot, and those who cannot be left behind. There are other key points: Inflationary pressures will increase in the world economy, which will bring political management to the fore. People's participation in the workforce should increase and monetary policies should be adjusted accordingly."

