Football legend Pele's physical therapy continues
Pele, who was operated on in a hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after a suspicious lesion was detected in his right colon, is treated daily with a special treatment method accompanied by physiotherapists. The 80-year-old legend, whose health is improving day by day and his morale is high, continues his treatment playing with a ball in the hospital room with the paramedics.
