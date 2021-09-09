During excavations in the Ancient City of Perre, columns, and inscriptions found
In Adiyaman's Perre Ancient City which is one of the five big cities of the Commagene Kingdom a courtyard floor area, columns, and inscriptions were found during ongoing excavations.

In Adiyaman's Perre Ancient City which is one of the five big cities of the Commagene Kingdom a courtyard floor area, columns, and inscriptions were found during ongoing excavations. Adiyaman Museum Director Mehmet Alkan said that the goal of the excavations in the region, which have been going on for 100 days and is planned to continue until the end of the year, is to reach important findings of the Ancient City of Perre.

Excavations continue in the area where settlements are located in the Orenli Neighborhood. The area was one of the five big cities of the Commagene Kingdom and preserved its importance during the Roman period. During the ongoing excavation, the courtyard floor area of a house, columns, water channels, inscriptions, coins, and objects from the Byzantine and Roman periods were found.

Stating that during the diggings, there was a courtyard floor, and arch-shaped columns, "The importance of the excavation here is that for the first time, the work was carried out in the identified settlement area of the Ancient City of Perre. As a result of the excavations we launched here, the courtyard made of marble stone, and water channels with weights ranging from 400 to 500 kilograms were revealed. There are inscriptions on the stones of the water channels about which workshop they came from," Adiyaman Museum Director Mehmet Alkan said.

Alkan emphasized that the area is estimated to be the subfloors of a temple and he said, "We think that we will reach new and important details in the excavations that will continue in the coming days."

Stating that during the works carried out in the region, 2 rock tombs containing skeletons were found before Alkan pointed out, "We will continue the excavations in this region until the end of the year, as long as the natural conditions allow. Next year, we aim to reveal all the traces of that period and Ancient City of Perre by expanding the excavation area."


