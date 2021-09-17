CNN International asked İlker Aycı about Turkish Airlines success

Turkish Airlines (THY) Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee M. İlker Aycı made statements about business strategies and statistics during the pandemic process in the program he attended CNN International. Aycı said that Turkish Airlines carried 28 million passengers, reaching a 71 percent load factor despite the pandemic.

THY Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee M. İlker Aycı was the guest of the 'Quest's Means Business' program presented by aviation expert Richard Quest. Aycı explained how Turkish Airlines differentiated itself from its competitors, especially during the pandemic process, and that they carried 28 million passengers with a 71 percent load factor despite the pandemic. Aycı talked about the success story of Turkish Airlines during the pandemic process, how the global airline reached the rank of Europe's busiest network carrier, and the organization about its story of being one of the top five airlines in the world.

"We managed the crisis with our resources and operational efficiency, without cash government support while taking measures. In the calendar year 2020, Turkish Airlines carried 28 million passengers with an impressive 71 percent load factor. According to EuroControl data, we were among the top 5 airlines in the world as Europe's busiest network carrier in 2020 based on the number of flights. Today, Turkish Airlines has an extensive flight network with a fleet of 369 (passenger and cargo) aircraft, serving 326 destinations worldwide, including 276 international and 50 domestic, in 127 countries on five continents. During this deep crisis in the world, Turkish Airlines continued to maintain its strong network. While the total number of passengers carried in the January-August 2021 period was 49.7 million in the same period of 2019, this figure reached approximately 26 million despite the crisis. Total revenues reached $4 billion in the first half of 2021, about 67% of 2019 levels."

(PHOTO)

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri