Armenia sets fire to buildings in Agdam
Armenia sets fire to buildings in Agdam

17.11.2020 22:31 | Son Güncelleme: 17.11.2020 22:35

NOVEMBER 17: Armenian troops set fire a number of structures in Agdam while forces were withdrawing from the region. Footage from region under Azerbaijan's control shows smoke rising from positions of Armenian troops.

NOVEMBER 17: Armenian troops set fire a number of structures in Agdam while forces were withdrawing from the region.

Footage from region under Azerbaijan's control shows smoke rising from positions of Armenian troops.

While leaving the region where there is no civilian population, fire was set to police stations, buildings and checkpoints.

Agdam District will be handed over to Baku Nov. 20.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted Sept. 27 and the Armenian army continued its attacks on civilian and Azerbaijani forces, even violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements for 44 days.

Baku liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation during that time.

On Nov. 10, the two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

