AFAD saved the buffalo that fell into a 12-meter well

The buffalo, which fell into a 12-meter-deep well in Sivas, was rescued by the Provincial Disaster and Emergency Directorate (AFAD) teams.

Buffalo fell into a well of about 12 meters deep, which formed by the explosion of a water pipe in Sivas. Those who noticed buffalo in the well reported the situation to the Special Provincial Administration teams. Construction equipment was sent to the village to rescue the buffalo. The teams, couldn't reach the buffalo with the construction equipment due to the depth of the well, asked for help from AFAD. AFAD officer tied the buffalo with rope in the well and it was taken from the well with the help of a Crane.

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı