93. Oscar adayları açıklandı! 2021 Oscar ne zaman gerçekleşecek?
Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi yani Oscar Ödülleri'nde bu yılın adayları açıklandı. Koronavirüs pandemisi nedeniyle sinema çekimleri kimi zaman sekteye uğrasa da Oscar Ödülleri'nde yer alacak filmler belli oldu. 93. Oscar adayları açıklandı! 2021 Oscar ne zaman gerçekleşecek? Gary Oldman'ın Mank'i, Nolan'ın Tenet'i ve daha pek çok film ve oyuncuya dair detayları sizleri için derledik. İşte, 93. Oscar adayları...
Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olan Oscar ödüllerinde bu yıl da heyecanlı bekleyiş sürüyor. 93. Oscar adaylarının açıklanmasıyla kimlerin ve hangi filmlerin aday olacağı bugün belli oldu. Oyuncu Priyanka Chopra ve müzisyen Nick Jonas adayları internetten de canlı yayınlanan bir programla duyurdu.
93. OSCAR ADAYLARI
Nisan ayına ertelenen Oscar Ödül Töreni'nin adaylıkları belli oldu.
OSCAR EN İYİ FİLM ADAYLARI
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Youn Yuh-jung - Minari
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
EN İYİ BELGESEL
Collective
Time
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
EN İYİ MÜZİK
Da 5 Blood
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami
Florian Zeller ve Christopher Hampton - The Father
Sacha Baron Cohen ve yazar ekibi - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger
EN İYİ KISA FİLM
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
EN İYİ KURGU
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of Chicago 7
EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
EN İYİ FİLM ULUSLARARASI
Another Round (Danimarka)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosna Hersek)
Collective (Romanya)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunus)
EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
Trial of the Chicago 7
EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ TASARIMI
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Hillbilly Elegy
Emma
Mank
Pinocchio
EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
A Shaund of the Sheep Movie
Onward
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman
EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETMENİ
Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
Mank - Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland - Joshua james Richards
The Trial of Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI
Fight For You - Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice - The Trial of Chicago 7
Husavik - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Io Si (Seen)" - "The Life Ahead
Speak Now - "One Night In Miami
EN İYİ SES
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
EN İYİ YAPIM TASARIMI
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet