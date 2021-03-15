93. Oscar adayları açıklandı! 2021 Oscar ne zaman gerçekleşecek?

Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olan Oscar ödüllerinde bu yıl da heyecanlı bekleyiş sürüyor. 93. Oscar adaylarının açıklanmasıyla kimlerin ve hangi filmlerin aday olacağı bugün belli oldu. Oyuncu Priyanka Chopra ve müzisyen Nick Jonas adayları internetten de canlı yayınlanan bir programla duyurdu.

93. OSCAR ADAYLARI

Nisan ayına ertelenen Oscar Ödül Töreni'nin adaylıkları belli oldu.

OSCAR EN İYİ FİLM ADAYLARI

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Youn Yuh-jung - Minari

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Collective

Time

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

EN İYİ MÜZİK

Da 5 Blood

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami

Florian Zeller ve Christopher Hampton - The Father

Sacha Baron Cohen ve yazar ekibi - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger

EN İYİ KISA FİLM

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

EN İYİ KURGU

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of Chicago 7

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

EN İYİ FİLM ULUSLARARASI

Another Round (Danimarka)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosna Hersek)

Collective (Romanya)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunus)

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

Trial of the Chicago 7

EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ TASARIMI

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Hillbilly Elegy

Emma

Mank

Pinocchio

EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Over the Moon

A Shaund of the Sheep Movie

Onward

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETMENİ

Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt

Mank - Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World - Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland - Joshua james Richards

The Trial of Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

Fight For You - Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice - The Trial of Chicago 7

Husavik - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Io Si (Seen)" - "The Life Ahead

Speak Now - "One Night In Miami

EN İYİ SES



Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

EN İYİ YAPIM TASARIMI

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet