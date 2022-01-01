Tourists enjoyed swimming on the first day of the year in Antalya

ANTALYA (DHA) - Tourists filled the Konyaalti Beach on the first day of the new year and enjoyed swimming in the sunny weather in Antalya.

While the cold weather affects many parts of Turkey, the air temperature in Antalya was measured 17 degrees and the seawater temperature was 19 degrees. Taking advantage of the sunny weather, local and foreign tourists filled the beaches and parks. While tourists swam in the sea at the Konyaalti Beach, some walked on the beach with their pets, and some caught fish.

In the city, where Meteorology had given a 'red code' warning for the last Wednesday and Thursday, agricultural fields, many houses, and workplaces were flooded in the heavy rain and storm.

