Tourists enjoyed swimming on the first day of the year in Antalya - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

Tourists enjoyed swimming on the first day of the year in Antalya

Tourists enjoyed swimming on the first day of the year in Antalya
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

Tourists filled the Konyaalti Beach on the first day of the new year and enjoyed swimming in the sunny weather in Antalya.While the cold weather affects many parts of Turkey, the air temperature in Antalya was measured 17 degrees and the seawater temperature was 19 degrees.

ANTALYA (DHA) - Tourists filled the Konyaalti Beach on the first day of the new year and enjoyed swimming in the sunny weather in Antalya.

While the cold weather affects many parts of Turkey, the air temperature in Antalya was measured 17 degrees and the seawater temperature was 19 degrees. Taking advantage of the sunny weather, local and foreign tourists filled the beaches and parks. While tourists swam in the sea at the Konyaalti Beach, some walked on the beach with their pets, and some caught fish.

In the city, where Meteorology had given a 'red code' warning for the last Wednesday and Thursday, agricultural fields, many houses, and workplaces were flooded in the heavy rain and storm.

(PHOTOS)


Tourists enjoyed swimming on the first day of the year in Antalya

Tourists enjoyed swimming on the first day of the year in Antalya

Tourists enjoyed swimming on the first day of the year in Antalya

Tourists enjoyed swimming on the first day of the year in Antalya

Son dakika haber! Polisin uygulamaya takılan taksideki genç kızla 'sabır' sınavı

Son dakika haber! Polisin uygulamaya takılan taksideki genç kızla 'sabır' sınavı

 Sahtekarlığın böylesi! Kaşar peyniri diye vatandaşa patates püresi yediriyorlar

Sahtekarlığın böylesi! Kaşar peyniri diye vatandaşa patates püresi yediriyorlar

 Antalya'da sel suları köprüleri aştı, iki mahalleye ulaşım kapatıldı

Antalya'da sel suları köprüleri aştı, iki mahalleye ulaşım kapatıldı

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri

Haberi Kaydet
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.
title