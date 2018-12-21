THY Euroleague: Buducnost Podgorica: 65 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 89
THY Euroleague'in 14. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, deplasmanda Karadağ ekibi Buducnost Podgorica'yı 89-65 mağlup etti.
Salon: Moraca Hakemler: Elias Koromilas x, Seffi Shemmesh xx, Jordi Aliaga xx Buducnost Podgorica: Earl Clark xx 15, Edwin Jackson xx 7, Nemanja Gordic xx 11, Alen Omic xx 9, Suad Sehovic x 1, Coty Clarke xx 9, Petar Popovic xx 12, Danilo Nikolic x 2 Başantrenör: Aleksandar Dzikic Fenerbahçe Beko: Joffrey Lauvergne xxx 17, Erick Green xx 8, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 6, Bobby Dixon xx 9, Ahmet Düverioğlu xx 4, Nikola Kalinic xx 8, Kostas Sloukas xx 11, Jan Vesely xxx 19, Nicolo Melli x, Marko Guduric x 5, Luigi Datome xx, Sinan Güler x 2 Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic 1. periyot: 20-26 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine) Devre: 40-40 3. periyot: 55-67 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
(İHA)