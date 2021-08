South Korean defender Min-Jae Kim, officially joins Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce announced that it has transferred South Korean defender Min-Jae Kim for 4 years.Fenerbahce has signed 24-year-old South Korean player Min-Jae Kim, who plays for China's Beijing Guoan team, for 4 years. "Fenerbahce has signed defender Min-Jae Kim from China's Beijing Guoan.

Fenerbahce announced that it has transferred South Korean defender Min-Jae Kim for 4 years.

Fenerbahce has signed 24-year-old South Korean player Min-Jae Kim, who plays for China's Beijing Guoan team, for 4 years. "Fenerbahce has signed defender Min-Jae Kim from China's Beijing Guoan. We wish the defender, born in 1996, who signed a 4-year agreement with our club, many years of success and championships with our jersey. Min-Jae Kim, welcome to Fenerbahce, with 28 trophies it owns" said Fenerbahce in a written staement.

(PHOTOS)

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı