Chinese New Year celebration in Jakarta
Kültür Sanat Haberleri
VIDEO TIMECODE : JAKARTA, INDONESIA - JANUARY 21: Residents of Chinese descent pray at Amurva Bhumi Vihara during Chinese New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 21, 2023.
VIDEO TIMECODE : JAKARTA, INDONESIA - JANUARY 21: Residents of Chinese descent pray at Amurva Bhumi Vihara during Chinese New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 21, 2023. Jakartans particularly those of Chinese descent flock to the temple to hold prayer as an expression of gratitude for all the blessings and safety from God and for the hope of a better life in the coming year.
Kaynak: AA / Firdaus Wajidi - Kültür Sanat