Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

Chinese New Year celebration in Jakarta

Kültür Sanat Haberleri

VIDEO TIMECODE : JAKARTA, INDONESIA - JANUARY 21: Residents of Chinese descent pray at Amurva Bhumi Vihara during Chinese New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 21, 2023.

VIDEO TIMECODE : JAKARTA, INDONESIA - JANUARY 21: Residents of Chinese descent pray at Amurva Bhumi Vihara during Chinese New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia on January 21, 2023. Jakartans particularly those of Chinese descent flock to the temple to hold prayer as an expression of gratitude for all the blessings and safety from God and for the hope of a better life in the coming year.

Kaynak: AA / Firdaus Wajidi - Kültür Sanat

Kültür Sanat Haberler

beğendim
alkışladım
beğenmedim
güldüm
üzüldüm
sinirlendim
şaşırdım
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.
Bu haber AA tarafından hazırlanmış olup habere Haberler.com tarafından hiçbir editöryal müdahalede bulunulmamıştır. AA tarafından hazırlanan bütün haberler sitemizde hazırlandığı şekliyle otomatik servis edilmektedir. Bu nedenle haberin hukuki muhatabı AA kurumudur.
title