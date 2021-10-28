The world-famous 'taxi driver' could not find a taxi in Istanbul

İSTANBUL (DHA) - Samy Naceri, the leading actor of the world-famous French movie 'Taxi', came to Istanbul for a movie interview. Naceri, whose role was a taxi driver in the taxi series movies, went to a cab stand. However, he could not find a taxi at the cab stand. Samy Naceri waited for a taxi for about 20 minutes. While waiting, Naceri took lots of photos with his fans. The French actor also drove a taxi on the streets of Istanbul. The French actor conveyed his experiences in Istanbul to DHA.

"IT WAS AWESOME TO BE IN TURKEY"

60-year-old French actor Samy Naceri said, "I came to Turkey for vacation 15 days ago. Today I came to Istanbul upon an invitation. They showed me historical places. They gave me information about historical artifacts and events from the Ottoman Empire to Ataturk era. When Turks see me on the street, they recognize me but they are ashamed to come and talk to me, so I greet them."