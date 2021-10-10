Accidentally killed her nephew by driving over - Haberler
Z.A. did not notice his 8-year-old nephew Kutsal Hazar Eymen Kara and accidentally killed her nephew by driving over him in the parking lot of a residence in IZMIR City.The tragic accident occurred in the parking lot of a residence on August 1, 2020. Allegedly, Z.A.

The tragic accident occurred in the parking lot of a residence on August 1, 2020. Allegedly, Z.A. and her nephew Kutsal Hazar Eymen Kara, who were lived together, wanted to stop at home to have some money to buy a dog for little Eymen. As Hazar Eymen Kara got out of the jeep but stuck his hand to the jeep's door and aunt Z.A. didn't notice the small boy and kept driving. Little Eymen died instantly by being under the vehicle.  FOOTAGE;

- The moments from accident


