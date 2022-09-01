The restored Pasabahce ferry made its first voyage after 12 years

The historical Pasabahce ferry made its first voyage after 12 years. The Pasabahce ferry, which was put into service again, brought the passengers from the Princes' islands to Kabatas Ferry Pier.

The historical Pasabahce ferry was removed from the fleet in 2010 after making voyages on the City Lines for 58 years. Now, the ferry was fully restored by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and put into service again. The historical ferry brought the passengers it picked up from the Princes' islands to Kabatas Ferry Pier at 09: 15 on its first voyage. Passengers arriving at Kabatas pier on the Pasabahce ferry got off the ship with applause.

