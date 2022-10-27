Valorant bıçak fiyatları
Riot Games'in oynaması ücretsiz popüler FPS oyunu Valorant'ta bulunan bıçak fiyatları oyuncular tarafından araştırılıyor. Peki, Valorant bıçak fiyatları neler? Valorant güncel bıçak fiyatları 2022! Detayları haberimizde…
FPS oyunlarında yakın dövüş silahı olarak da bilinen bıçak, balta, kılıç vb. yakın dövüş silahlarının fiyatları, Valorant oyuncuları tarafından araştırılıyor. Peki, Valorant bıçak fiyatları neler? Valorant güncel bıçak fiyatları neler? İşte detaylar…
VALORANT BIÇAK FİYATLARI NELER?
- Blade of Chaos / 4350 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Blade of Serket / 2550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- BlastX Polymer Knifetech Coated Knife / 4350 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Catrina / 2550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Celestial Fan / 3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Champions 2021 Karambit / 5350 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Champions 2022 Butterfly Knife / 5350 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Elderfame Dagger / 4950 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Ego Knife / 3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Forsaken Ritual Dagger / 3550Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Gaia's Wrath / 3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Glitchpop Dagger / 4350 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Glitchpop Axe / 4350 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- G.U.N Baton / 3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Hack / 3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Hu Else / 3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Ion Energy Sword / 3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Luxe Knife / 1750 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Magepunk Electroblade / 4350 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Magepunk Shock Gauntlet / 3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Nebula Knife / 3350 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Neptune Anchor /3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Oni Claw / 3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Origin Crescent Blade / 3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Personal Administrative Melee Unit / 4950 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Prime 2.0 Karambit /3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Prime Axe / 3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Prism Knife / 2550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Radiant Crisis 001 Baseball Bat / 2550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Reaver Dagger / 3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Reaver Karambit / 4350 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Recon Balisong / 3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- RGX 11Z Pro Blade / 4350 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- GX 11Z Pro Firefly / 4350 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Ruination Blade /4350 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Spline Knife / 3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Smite Knife / 1750 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Sentinels of Light Relic / 4350 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Singularity Knife / 4350 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Sovereign Sword /3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Spectrum Waveform / 5350 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Tethered Realms Sword / 3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Titanmail Mace / 2550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Valorant Go! Butterfly Comb / 3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Valorant Go! Melee / 3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)
- Xenohunter Knife /3550 Valorant Puanı (VP)