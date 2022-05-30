NEW DELHI - Water Crisis in India - Haberler

Women wait for a municipal corporation water tanker to fill their containers at a slum-cluster in New Delhi. NEW DELHI, INDIA - Residents fill their empty containers with potable water from a municipal corporation water tanker at a slum-cluster in New Delhi, India on May 30, 2022. Many areas of the Indian capital are facing acute water shortage, a repeated annual phenomenon during summer when taps go dry as demand rises.

High temperatures coupled with heat wave conditions has afflicted Delhi with water shortage in many parts of the city. An unusually early heat wave brought more extreme temperatures in Delhi.