The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 demosu üzerine Superman oyunu tasarlandı

Epic Games ile çalışan Amber Studio'dan video oyun geliştiricisi Volod, DC Comics lisansı olmasa da bu demoyu kendi Superman oyunu olarak tasarladı. The Matrix Awakens haritası üzerine Superman oyunu tasarladı.

İlk başta Unreal Engine 5 için stres testi yaptığını belirten Volod, Twitter'dan mesajlar ve destek alınca eğlenceli ve bağımsız bütçeye uygun bir oyun döngüsü bulduğu taktirde oyunu geliştirmeye devam edeceğini açıkladı.

Unreal Engine 5 ile Superman yeteneklerini gösteren Volod, uçuş hissiyatı, Superman'in güçleri gibi efektleri de başarıyla geliştirmiş gözüküyor. Ancak, bu demonun gerçek bir oyuna dönmesi için konsept sanatçısı, müzisyen, 3D karakter tasarımcısı gibi birçok kişiye ihtiyaç duyduğunu belirtti.

The #UE5 CitySample told me that it wants to turn into a #Superman game when it grows up... #IndieGameDev #gamedev #games pic.twitter.com/7BwAOt3KVF

Update: We will be attempting to turn this tech demo into an actual game (no association with the Superman I.P). If you are an experienced concept artist, musician, 3D character, or UE4 environment artist and would like to join along for the ride in your spare time, message me. pic.twitter.com/X0dcJoDPHO