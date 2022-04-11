The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 demosu üzerine Superman oyunu tasarlandı - Haberler

The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 demosu üzerine Superman oyunu tasarlandı

Haberler.com - Yakupcan Aydemir - Gamegar
 - Güncelleme:
Unreal Engine 5'in geçtiğimiz günlerde piyasaya sürülmesiyle beraber, yeni oyun motorunu deneyimlediğimiz The Matrix Awakens teknoloji demosu üzerine bir geliştirici kendi Superman oyununu tasarladı.

Epic Games ile çalışan Amber Studio'dan video oyun geliştiricisi Volod, DC Comics lisansı olmasa da bu demoyu kendi Superman oyunu olarak tasarladı. The Matrix Awakens haritası üzerine Superman oyunu tasarladı.

İlk başta Unreal Engine 5 için stres testi yaptığını belirten Volod, Twitter'dan mesajlar ve destek alınca eğlenceli ve bağımsız bütçeye uygun bir oyun döngüsü bulduğu taktirde oyunu geliştirmeye devam edeceğini açıkladı.

Unreal Engine 5 ile Superman yeteneklerini gösteren Volod, uçuş hissiyatı, Superman'in güçleri gibi efektleri de başarıyla geliştirmiş gözüküyor. Ancak, bu demonun gerçek bir oyuna dönmesi için konsept sanatçısı, müzisyen, 3D karakter tasarımcısı gibi birçok kişiye ihtiyaç duyduğunu belirtti.

Yakupcan Aydemir
Yakupcan Aydemir
Gamegar Editörü Haberler.com - Gamegar

