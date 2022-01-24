British citizen walking from England to Mecca reached Istanbul - Haberler
Adam Muhammed, a British citizen of Iraqi origin, set off from England to go to Mecca on foot in August 2021. Now he reached Istanbul on his journey called the 'Peace Journey', which he started with the aim of 'to set out against all evils'. Continuing his journey on foot on the Silivri D-100 Highway, some drivers supported Muhammed by pushing his 3-wheeled mobile counter. Walking with his dog, Muhammed aims to reach Saudi Arabia during the Hajj period by passing through Syria and then Jordan after 35 days in Turkey.

