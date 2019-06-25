Biopharma company AbbVie to buy Allergan for $63B

Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. will acquire pharmaceutical giant Allergan Plc for roughly $63 billion in a cash-and-stock deal, according to the press statement released by AbbVie Inc. on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the deal, Allergan shareholders will receive 0.8660 AbbVie shares and $120.30 in cash for each share held for a total consideration of $188.24 per share. The price represents a 45 percent premium on Allergan's closing share price of $129.57 on Monday.

AbbVie will retain its current structure upon the transaction's completion while two members of Allergan's board will join the former's board upon completion. The transaction is expected to be concluded by early next year subject to shareholder approvals.

"This is a transformational transaction for both companies and achieves unique and complementary strategic objectives" said AbbVie CEO Richard A. Gonzalez. "The combination of AbbVie and Allergan increases our ability to continue to deliver on our mission to patients and shareholders. With our enhanced growth platform to fuel industry-leading growth, this strategy allows us to diversify AbbVie's business while sustaining our focus on innovative science and the advancement of our industry-leading pipeline well into the future" he added.

"This acquisition creates compelling value for Allergan's stakeholders, including our customers, patients and shareholders. With 2019 annual combined revenue of approximately $48 billion, scale in more than 175 countries, an industry-leading R&D pipeline and robust cash flows, our combined company will have the opportunity to make even bigger contributions to global health than either can alone" said Brent Saunders, chairman and chief executive officer, Allergan. "Our fast-growing therapeutic areas, including our world class medical aesthetics, eye care, CNS and gastrointestinal businesses, will enhance AbbVie's strong growth platform and create substantial value for shareholders of both companies."

Allergan's stock skyrocketed 29.27 percent in premarket trading at 7: 06 am ET following the news while AbbVie's plummeted by 9.18 percent at the same time.

