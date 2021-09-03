Besiktas loans Miralem Pjanic from Barcelona for one year
Besiktas has announced the signing of the Bosnian football player Miralem Pjanic on loan.Besiktas will pay the 31-year-old midfielder a guaranteed fee of 2 million 750 thousand euros for the 2021-2022 season.
