Besiktas loans Miralem Pjanic from Barcelona for one year

Besiktas has announced the signing of the Bosnian football player Miralem Pjanic on loan.Besiktas will pay the 31-year-old midfielder a guaranteed fee of 2 million 750 thousand euros for the 2021-2022 season.

Besiktas will pay the 31-year-old midfielder a guaranteed fee of 2 million 750 thousand euros for the 2021-2022 season. "We welcome Miralem Pjanic, who we believe will render important services to our club, to the Besiktas Family and wish him success" said the club in a statement.

