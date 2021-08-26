The evacuation of the Turkish military from Afghanistan has begun
The evacuation of the Turkish military from Afghanistan has begun


The Ministry of Defense announced that the evacuation of the Turkish Armed Forces serving in Afghanistan has started as a result of the current situation and conditions.



"The Turkish Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since 2002 to contribute to the peace, tranquility, and stability of the Afghan people with whom we have historical and cultural ties within the scope of the UN, NATO, and bilateral agreements. The Turkish Armed Forces are returning to our homeland with the pride of successfully fulfilling this task entrusted to them" announced the Ministry of Defense in a statement.  


