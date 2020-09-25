Travis Scott Franchise sözleri | Travis Scott Franchise çeviri | Travis Scott Franchise ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - Franchise

Travis Scott yeni şarkısı Franchise'ı piyasaya sürdü.

TRAVIS SCOTT FRANCHISE SÖZLERİ

Yup, in my white tee, yeah

Call up Hype Williams for the hype, please

Uh, they gon' wipe you, before you wipe me

Unboxing my checks not my Nikes

Cacti not no iced tea (ah)

got-'em bamboozled like I'm Spike Lee (ah)

You need more than Google just to find me (ah)

I just called up bae to get her hyphy (ah, ooh)

Incredible, Ici ici general

I just start the label just to sign me

Me and Chase connected like we siamese

We've been on the run, feel like a crime spree

Talk to me nicely, I seen his face, I seen it

Yup, on his white tee (lets go)

Yeah, yeah call the Sprite people (Call 'em, hol' on)

Private flight to France, tryna sight see (private flight)

Popped 'em in his hands, he was typing

Caterpillar 'Rari, I fold it lift it up

I went on the stand told the judge to pass my cup

Ran up twenty million, told the devil keep the luck

Keep that, keep that hoe,

RIP Pop, keep the smoke aye

Talk to me nicely (to me nicely)

Keep her on a chain, that aint like me (that aint like me)

Scotts with no strings you can't tie me (with the, hold on)

I'm higher than the plane, I'm where the Skypes be (doo, doo, doo, doo)

Yup, in my slime tee…(doo doo doo hee)

Princey in his prime heee…(doo doo doo hee)

Yellowbone too feisty heee...(doo doo doo hee)

Clean him up no napkin heee

Yup, in my white tee (yeah)

Call up Hype Williams for the hype, please (it's lit)

They gon' wipe you, before you wipe me

Unboxing my checks not my Nikes

Ooooo…

Scuse me

Zi zi zi zi zi zi zi zi

Don't be missin' in Mississippi

Dip a sippy

Make em happy

Make em copy

Make em get me chippy chippy

There's a lot im going to spend

Tell me when you need me to pull up

You going to shoot out while I spin

Trippin like I'm trigger happy

Salt fish, Ackee ackee, golf buggy

Kawasaki, Catch a fish

Sushi Maki, Livin Life

London city left the town

Thug n Travis be that fam

Yeah, you know that (slatt)

And when they free us out it's gonna be a film a kodak (yah)

Shoot me pouring right Above The Rim like Pollack

I've been rippin and running, not slippin' or slidin', athletic tendencies

I've been up chefin' it, whippin' it to the base rock, I provide the remedy

When we open gates up at Utopia (it's lit)

It's like Zooptopia, you see the crosses over ya (ya)

That's how you know it's us

At 4AM i'm phoning ya, not for no shoulder rub

Them Jackboys open cleaners up, the way they fold and tuck

Yup, in my white tee, yeah

Call up Hype Williams for the hype, please

Uh, they gon' wipe you, before you wipe me

Unboxing the checks not my

Checks not my

I be where the fuck that light be

Bangers in the system

It's bangers in the system

It's ancient anunnaki

TRAVIS SCOTT FRANCHISE ÇEVİRİ