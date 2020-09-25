Travis Scott Franchise sözleri | Travis Scott Franchise çeviri | Travis Scott Franchise ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - Franchise
Rap dünyasının sevilen isimlerinden, tarzı ile geniş bir hayran kitlesinesahip olan Travis Scott yeni şarkısı Franchise'ı piyasaya sürdü. Travis Scott Franchise sözleri | Travis Scott Franchise çeviri | Travis Scott Franchise ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - Franchise
Travis Scott yeni şarkısı Franchise'ı piyasaya sürdü.
TRAVIS SCOTT FRANCHISE SÖZLERİ
Yup, in my white tee, yeah
Call up Hype Williams for the hype, please
Uh, they gon' wipe you, before you wipe me
Unboxing my checks not my Nikes
Cacti not no iced tea (ah)
got-'em bamboozled like I'm Spike Lee (ah)
You need more than Google just to find me (ah)
I just called up bae to get her hyphy (ah, ooh)
Incredible, Ici ici general
I just start the label just to sign me
Me and Chase connected like we siamese
We've been on the run, feel like a crime spree
Talk to me nicely, I seen his face, I seen it
Yup, on his white tee (lets go)
Yeah, yeah call the Sprite people (Call 'em, hol' on)
Private flight to France, tryna sight see (private flight)
Popped 'em in his hands, he was typing
Caterpillar 'Rari, I fold it lift it up
I went on the stand told the judge to pass my cup
Ran up twenty million, told the devil keep the luck
Keep that, keep that hoe,
RIP Pop, keep the smoke aye
Talk to me nicely (to me nicely)
Keep her on a chain, that aint like me (that aint like me)
Scotts with no strings you can't tie me (with the, hold on)
I'm higher than the plane, I'm where the Skypes be (doo, doo, doo, doo)
Yup, in my slime tee…(doo doo doo hee)
Princey in his prime heee…(doo doo doo hee)
Yellowbone too feisty heee...(doo doo doo hee)
Clean him up no napkin heee
Yup, in my white tee (yeah)
Call up Hype Williams for the hype, please (it's lit)
They gon' wipe you, before you wipe me
Unboxing my checks not my Nikes
Ooooo…
Scuse me
Zi zi zi zi zi zi zi zi
Don't be missin' in Mississippi
Dip a sippy
Make em happy
Make em copy
Make em get me chippy chippy
There's a lot im going to spend
Tell me when you need me to pull up
You going to shoot out while I spin
Trippin like I'm trigger happy
Salt fish, Ackee ackee, golf buggy
Kawasaki, Catch a fish
Sushi Maki, Livin Life
London city left the town
Thug n Travis be that fam
Yeah, you know that (slatt)
And when they free us out it's gonna be a film a kodak (yah)
Shoot me pouring right Above The Rim like Pollack
I've been rippin and running, not slippin' or slidin', athletic tendencies
I've been up chefin' it, whippin' it to the base rock, I provide the remedy
When we open gates up at Utopia (it's lit)
It's like Zooptopia, you see the crosses over ya (ya)
That's how you know it's us
At 4AM i'm phoning ya, not for no shoulder rub
Them Jackboys open cleaners up, the way they fold and tuck
Yup, in my white tee, yeah
Call up Hype Williams for the hype, please
Uh, they gon' wipe you, before you wipe me
Unboxing the checks not my
Checks not my
I be where the fuck that light be
Bangers in the system
It's bangers in the system
It's ancient anunnaki