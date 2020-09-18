Justin Bieber Holy sözleri, lycrics - Justin Bieber Holy çeviri | Justin Bieber - Holy ft. Chance The Rapper
Genç yaşta başladığı müzik hayatı ile dikkatleri çeken Justin Bieber, yeni bir şarkı yayınladı. Justin Bieber Holy sözleri - Justin Bieber Holy çeviri
26 yaşındaki başarılı şarkıcı Justin Bieber Chance The Rapper ile yaptığı yeni bir şarkıyı paylaştı.
JUSTIN BIEBER HOLY SÖZLERİ - JUSTIN BIEBER HOLY LYCRICS
[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]
I hear a lot about sinners
Don't think that I'll be a saint
But I might go down to the river
'Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touch
Yeah, it's making me say
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy
[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]
I don't do well with the drama
And, no, I can't stand it being fake
(No, no, no, no, no, no, no)
I don't believe in nirvana
But the way that we love in the night gave me life
Baby, I can't explain
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy
[Bridge: Justin Bieber & Chance the Rapper]
They say we're too young and
The pimps and the players say, "Don't go crushin'"
Wise men say fools rush in
But I don't know (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
They say we're too young and
The pimps and the players say, "Don't go crushin'"
Wise men say fools rush in
But I don't know (Chance the Rapper)
[Verse 3: Chance the Rapper]
The first step pleases the Father
Might be the hardest to take
But when you come out of the water
I'm a believer, my heart is fleshy
Life is short with a temper like Joe Pesci
They always come and sing your praises, your name is catchy
But they don't see you how I see you, Parlay and Desi
Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi' hit the jet speed
When they get messy, go lefty like Lionel Messi
Let's take a trip and get the Vespas or rent a jetski
I know the spots that got the best weed, we goin' next week
I wanna honor, wanna honor you
Bride's groom, I'm my father's child
I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father's proud (Yes)
If you make it to the water, He'll part the clouds (Uh)
I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud (Mwah)
Suffer it to be so now gotta clean it up (Ooh)
Formalize the union in communion, He can trust (Woo)
I know I ain't leavin' you like I know He ain't leavin' us (Ah)
I know we believe in God, and I know God believes in us
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second, on God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second, on God
Runnin' to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so ho-ho-ho-holy
JUSTIN BIEBER HOLY ÇEVİRİ
[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]
Günahkarlar hakkında çok şey duyuyorum
Bir aziz olacağımı düşünme
Ama nehre inebilirim
Çünkü birbirimize dokunduğumuz zaman gökyüzünün açılma şekli
Evet, bana söyletiyor ki
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
Bana sarılış biçimin
Çok kutsal hissettiriyor
Ah tanrım
Bir koşu yıldızı gibi değişikliklere koşuyorum
Bir saniye daha bekleyemem
Çünkü bana sarılışın
Çok kutsal hissettiriyor
[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]
Numara yapmakta pek iyi değilim
Ve hayır sahte olmasına dayanamıyorum
(Hayır, hayır, hayır)
Nirvana'ya inanmıyorum
Ama geceleri sevdiğimiz yol bana hayat verdi
Bebeğim, açıklayamam
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
Bana sarılış biçimin
Çok kutsal hissettiriyor
Ah tanrım
Bir koşu yıldızı gibi değişikliklere koşuyorum
Bir saniye daha bekleyemem
Çünkü bana sarılışın
Çok kutsal hissettiriyor
[Bridge: Justin Bieber & Chance the Rapper]
Çok genç olduğumuzu söylüyorlar
*** ve kumarbazlar "Ezilmeyin" diyor
Bilge adamlar ise aptalların acele ettiğini söylüyor
Ama bilmiyorum
Çok genç olduğumuzu söylüyorlar
*** ve kumarbazlar "Ezilmeyin" diyor
Bilge adamlar ise aptalların acele ettiğini söylüyor
Ama bilmiyorum
[Verse 3: Chance the Rapper]
İlk adım Pederi memnun eder, atılması en zor adım olabilir
Ama sudan çıktığında ben bir inananım
Kalbim pek tombul, hayat kısa Joe Pesci gibi
Hep gelip seni övüyorlar, adın akılda kalıcı
Ama seni nasıl gördüğümü görmüyorlar, Parlay ve Desi
Jet hızına çık
Darmadağın olduklarında Lionel Messi gibi solaklaşın
Bir seyahate çıkalım ve bir jetski kiralayalım
En iyi ot olan noktaları biliyorum, önümüzdeki hafta gidiyoruz
Seni onurlandırmak istiyorum
Gelinin damadı, ben babamın çocuğuyum
Oğullar ilk adımları attığında pederin gurur duyduğunu biliyorum
Suya ulaşırsan, o bulutları ayırır
Biliyorum sana Oscar onuru gibi bir onur kazandırdı
Acı çekmemek için şimdi onu temizlemelisin
Sendikayı cemaatle resmileştir, O güvenebilir
Bizi terk etmeyeceğini bildiğim gibi senden ayrılmayacağımı da biliyorum
Tanrı'ya inandığımızı biliyorum ve de Tanrı'nın bize inandığını
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
Çünkü bana sarılış biçimin
Çok kutsal hissettiriyor
Ah tanrım
Bir koşu yıldızı gibi değişikliklere koşuyorum
Bir saniye daha bekleyemem
Bir koşu yıldızı gibi değişikliklere koşuyorum
Bir saniye daha bekleyemem
Bir koşu yıldızı gibi değişikliklere koşuyorum
Bir saniye daha bekleyemem
Çünkü bana sarılışın
Çok kutsal hissettiriyor