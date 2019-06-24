Incredible Goals: James Milner Vs Napoli
Check out this incredible goal by James Milner. The English midfielder finishes of some brilliant build up play by Liverpool with a super strike to set the Reds on the way to a 5-0 win over Napoli in Dublin.
Check out this incredible goal by James Milner. The English midfielder finishes of some brilliant build up play by Liverpool with a super strike to set the Reds on the way to a 5-0 win over Napoli in Dublin.
Kaynak: Dugout
YORUMLAR
İmamoğlu'na "Oğlum" diye hitap eden Erkan Tan, Ordu Valisini göreve çağırdı: İstanbul Valiliği'ne tayin edilsin
Son Dakika Haberleri