Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? 14 – 20 Kasım 2022
Gamegar Haberleri
Her hafta yeni oyunlar piyasaya sürülmeye devam ediyor. Piyasaya yeni sürülen oyunların yanı sıra daha önce sürülmüş fakat farklı platformlara çıkış yapmaya hazırlanan oyunlar da yeni yerlerini almaya başlıyor. PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS ve Android için çıkacak yeni oyunlarda bu hafta neler var? Aksiyon, macera, simülasyon ve daha fazla türde pek çok oyun 14 – 20 Kasım 2022 arasında çıkış yapmaya hazırlanıyor. Peki, Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? Detayları haberimizde…
Her hafta olduğu gibi bu hafta da yeni oyunlar, oyuncularla buluşmaya hazırlanıypr. Aksiyon türünden simülasyonuna kadar bu hafta tüm platformlarda çıkacak yeni oyunları sizler için listeledik. İşte bu hafta piyasaya çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
14 – 20 Kasım 2022 tarihleri arasında PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS ve Android için çıkış yapacak oyunları sizler için derledik. İşte bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
- McPixel 3 –Linux, PC
- Sonic Frontiers – Monster Hunter DLC – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- The Oregon Trail – Switch, PC
- Flat Eye – PC
- Let's Sing 2023 – Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Somerville – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Edengate: The Edge of Life –PC, PS4, Xbox One
- American Truck Simulator: Texas – PC
- Bravery and Greed – PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
- Syberia: The World Before – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Beyond by Blades – PC
- Pentiment – PC, Xbox Series X|S
- Do Not Open – PC, PS5
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – PS5
- Ballads of Hongye – PC
- Smurfs Kart – Switch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turles: Shredder's Revenge – PS5
- Floodland – PC
- Super Buckyball Tournament – PC
- The Awakening of Mummies – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Figment –Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Super Chicken Jumper – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Drakensang Online – PC
- Frozen Flame – PC
- Crusader Kings 3: Northern Lords –PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5
- My Fantastic Ranch –PC, PS4
- Goat Simulator 3 – PC, PS5
- Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days – PC, Switch
- League of Legends: Wild Rift: Patch 3.5 – iOS, Android
- Wobbledogs – Switch
- LONN – PC
- In Extremis DX – PS4, Xbox Series X|S
- Crysis 3 Remastered – PC
- The Awakening of Mummies – Switch
- Starsand – PC, Xbox Series X|S
- Craeture Lab – PC
- Crysis 2 Remastered – PC
- Monochrome Mibous: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten – PC
- Nobody – The Turnaround – PC
- Pokemon Violet – Switch
- Resident Evil 3 – Switch
- Babol the Walking Box – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- The Dark Pictures: Antologhy: The Devil In Me – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales – PC
- Heidelberg1963 –Switch, Xbox Series X|S
- Grapple Dog – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- Finding Paradise – Switch, iOS
- Pid – Switch
- Pokemon Scarlet – Switch
- Ultimate ADOM: Caverns of Chaos – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- As Far as the Eye – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Cthulhu: Books of Ancients – PC