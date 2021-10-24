Cockatiel flew away from home: firefighters and family mobilized to rescue

The cockatiel named "Pasha", who was taken to the balcony for some fresh air in Atasehir, flew away from its cage that was left open. While the family was trying to catch the escaped cockatiel, it is seen in the pine tree and rescued with the help of the fire department's ladder vehicle.

The owner of Pasha Salih Sevinc waited with the cage in his hand to get the parrot down for a while. After a while, Sevinc called firefighters for help. The ladder vehicle arrived at the reported address from Atasehir Fire Station. Salih Sevinc got on the basket with a firefighter and tried to catch Pasha. Cockatiel which was located among the branches was caught and put in its cage.

(PHOTOS)