Lil Peep - Star Shopping şarkı sözleri! Lil Peep - Star Shopping dinle! Star Shopping sözleri!

Star Shopping sözleri araştırılıyor. Müzik dünyasının sevilen isimlerinden olan Lil Peep'in kısa sürede milyonlarca dinlenme ve beğeniye ulaşan Star Shopping şarkısının sözleri büyük ilgi toplamıştı. Star Shopping mp3 indir araştırması yapılıyor. Peki, Star Shopping şarkı sözleri! Lil Peep - Star Shopping dinle! Lil Peep - Star Shopping sözleri! Star Shopping şarkı sözü! İşte detaylar...

Lil Peep Star Shopping şarkı sözleri, şarkının hayranları tarafından merak konusu oldu. Yaptığı her parçayla trendlerdeki yerini alan başarılı sanatçı, Star Shopping şarkısıyla büyük ilgi gördü ve dinleyenler Lil Peep - Star Shopping mp3 indir araştırması yapmaya başladı. İşte, Lil Peep Star Shopping şarkısı sözleri...

STAR SHOPPING SÖZLERİ!

Wait right here

I'll be back in the morning

I know that I'm not that important to you

But to me, girl, you're so much more than gorgeous

So much more than perfect

Right now I know that I'm not really worth it

If you give me time, I could work on it

Give me some time while I work on it

***

Losin' your patience, and, girl, I don't blame you

The Earth's in rotation, you're waiting for me

Look at my face when I *** on your waist

'Cause we only have one conversation a week

That's why your friends always hatin' on me

*** 'em though, I did this all by myself

Matter of fact, I ain't ever asked no one for help

And that's why I don't pick up my phone when it rings

***

None of my exes is over Lil Peep

Nobody flexin' as much as I be

That's why she text me and tell me she love me

She know that someday I'll be over the sea

Makin' my money and smokin' my weed

I think it's funny, she open up to me, get comfortable with me

Once I got it comin', I love her, she love me

***

I know that I'm nothing like someone the family want me to be

If I find a way, would you walk it with me?

Look at my face while you talkin' to me

'Cause we only have one conversation a week

Can I get one conversation at least?

Shout out to everyone makin' my beats, you helpin' me preach

This music's the only thing keeping

The peace when I'm fallin' to pieces

***

Look at the sky tonight, all of the stars have a reason

A reason to shine, a reason like mine and I'm fallin' to pieces

Look at the sky tonight, all of the stars have a reason

STAR SHOPPING DİNLE!

