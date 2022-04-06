Lil Peep - Star Shopping şarkı sözleri! Lil Peep - Star Shopping dinle! Star Shopping sözleri!
Star Shopping sözleri araştırılıyor. Müzik dünyasının sevilen isimlerinden olan Lil Peep'in Star Shopping şarkısının sözleri büyük ilgi toplamıştı.
Lil Peep Star Shopping şarkı sözleri, şarkının hayranları tarafından merak konusu oldu. Yaptığı her parçayla trendlerdeki yerini alan başarılı sanatçı, Star Shopping şarkısıyla büyük ilgi gördü ve dinleyenler Lil Peep - Star Shopping mp3 indir araştırması yapmaya başladı. İşte, Lil Peep Star Shopping şarkısı sözleri...
STAR SHOPPING SÖZLERİ!
Wait right here
I'll be back in the morning
I know that I'm not that important to you
But to me, girl, you're so much more than gorgeous
So much more than perfect
Right now I know that I'm not really worth it
If you give me time, I could work on it
Give me some time while I work on it
***
Losin' your patience, and, girl, I don't blame you
The Earth's in rotation, you're waiting for me
Look at my face when I *** on your waist
'Cause we only have one conversation a week
That's why your friends always hatin' on me
*** 'em though, I did this all by myself
Matter of fact, I ain't ever asked no one for help
And that's why I don't pick up my phone when it rings
***
None of my exes is over Lil Peep
Nobody flexin' as much as I be
That's why she text me and tell me she love me
She know that someday I'll be over the sea
Makin' my money and smokin' my weed
I think it's funny, she open up to me, get comfortable with me
Once I got it comin', I love her, she love me
***
I know that I'm nothing like someone the family want me to be
If I find a way, would you walk it with me?
Look at my face while you talkin' to me
'Cause we only have one conversation a week
Can I get one conversation at least?
Shout out to everyone makin' my beats, you helpin' me preach
This music's the only thing keeping
The peace when I'm fallin' to pieces
***
Look at the sky tonight, all of the stars have a reason
A reason to shine, a reason like mine and I'm fallin' to pieces
Look at the sky tonight, all of the stars have a reason