Abundance of 'saurel' in its first hunt in the Black Sea

With the end of the fishing ban that started on April 15, fishing boats in Ordu sailed to the Black Sea. The fishermen, who went on their first hunt of the season, returned with 4 tons of saurels. "It was a fruitful evening. Our season seems to be going well" said Serkan Karadeniz, the fisherman.