Sertab Erener Eurovision şarkısı! Sertab Erener Eurovision şarkısı kaçıncı oldu?

Sertab Erener Eurovision şarkısı kaçıncı oldu? Sertab Erener Eurovision'a tekrar mı katıldı? 2024 Eurovision Şarkı Yarışması'nın, İsveç'in Malmö kentinde yarı finali yapıldı. Eurovision'da Türkiye'ye birincilik getiren Sertab Erener, yıllar sonra yeniden Eurovision 2024'te konuk şarkıcı olarak sahne aldı. Sertab Erener Eurovision şarkısı!

SERTAB ERENER EUROVİSİON 2024'E KONUK OLDU

Şarkıcı Sertab Erener, 2003 yılında Eurovision'da Türkiye'ye birincilik getiren "Everyway That I Can" şarkısını, İsveç'in Malmö kentinde düzenlenen 2024 Eurovision Şarkı Yarışması'nın yarı finali öncesi yeniden seslendirdi.

SERTAB ERENER EUROVİSİON ŞARKI SÖZLERİ

I feel you're movin' on a different cause

Makin' a way for a distant course

You say you love me and you roll your eyes

Turn to stare at the empty skies

I thought it was over and we passed all that

All we've done is to pass back to frame number one

C'mon now, now

I wanna show you all again what it would be like

Just let go and let me love you

Every way that I can

I'll try to make you love me again

Every way that I can

I'll give you all my love and then

Every way that I can

I'll cry, I'll die, make you mine again

Hold me closer, oh, so good

You make me feel just like I should

I know whatcha thinkin', uh-huh, good

Now the rest of the world is overruled

Tell me whatcha see in other girls all around

Come on closer and tell me whatcha don't find here

C'mon now, now

I wanna give you everything you've been missin' out

Just let go and let me love you

Every way that I can

I'll try to make you love me again

Every way that I can

I'll give you all my love and then

Every way that I can

I'll cry, I'll die, make you mine again

I'm in love with you, I'll do all you want me to

You make me wanna, huh-huh

Make me wanna, huh-hu-huh

I'm in love with you, I'll do all you want me to

You make me wanna, huh-huh

Make me wanna, uh-uh-uh

Nothing in the world that could stop me, no sir

Nothing in the world that could stop me, no sir

No, no, no, no, no

Every way that I can

I'll try to make you love me again

Every way that I can

I'll give you all my love and then

Every way that I can

I'll give you all my love and then

Every way that I can

I'll cry, I'll die, make you mine again