Sertab Erener Eurovision şarkısı! Sertab Erener Eurovision şarkısı kaçıncı oldu?
Sertap Erener Eurovision şarkısı araştırılırken Sertap Erener Eurovision şarkısı kaçıncı oldu? sorusuna yanıt aranıyor. 2003 yılında Eurovision'da Türkiye'ye birincilik getiren Sertab Erener, yıllar sonra yeniden Eurovision 2024'te sahne aldı. Peki, Sertab Erener Eurovision şarkı sözleri nedir?
Sertab Erener Eurovision şarkısı kaçıncı oldu? Sertab Erener Eurovision'a tekrar mı katıldı? 2024 Eurovision Şarkı Yarışması'nın, İsveç'in Malmö kentinde yarı finali yapıldı. Eurovision'da Türkiye'ye birincilik getiren Sertab Erener, yıllar sonra yeniden Eurovision 2024'te konuk şarkıcı olarak sahne aldı. Sertab Erener Eurovision şarkısı!
SERTAB ERENER EUROVİSİON 2024'E KONUK OLDU
Şarkıcı Sertab Erener, 2003 yılında Eurovision'da Türkiye'ye birincilik getiren "Everyway That I Can" şarkısını, İsveç'in Malmö kentinde düzenlenen 2024 Eurovision Şarkı Yarışması'nın yarı finali öncesi yeniden seslendirdi.
SERTAB ERENER EUROVİSİON ŞARKI SÖZLERİ
I feel you're movin' on a different cause
Makin' a way for a distant course
You say you love me and you roll your eyes
Turn to stare at the empty skies
I thought it was over and we passed all that
All we've done is to pass back to frame number one
C'mon now, now
I wanna show you all again what it would be like
Just let go and let me love you
Every way that I can
I'll try to make you love me again
Every way that I can
I'll give you all my love and then
Every way that I can
I'll cry, I'll die, make you mine again
Hold me closer, oh, so good
You make me feel just like I should
I know whatcha thinkin', uh-huh, good
Now the rest of the world is overruled
Tell me whatcha see in other girls all around
Come on closer and tell me whatcha don't find here
C'mon now, now
I wanna give you everything you've been missin' out
Just let go and let me love you
Every way that I can
I'll try to make you love me again
Every way that I can
I'll give you all my love and then
Every way that I can
I'll cry, I'll die, make you mine again
I'm in love with you, I'll do all you want me to
You make me wanna, huh-huh
Make me wanna, huh-hu-huh
I'm in love with you, I'll do all you want me to
You make me wanna, huh-huh
Make me wanna, uh-uh-uh
Nothing in the world that could stop me, no sir
Nothing in the world that could stop me, no sir
No, no, no, no, no
Every way that I can
I'll try to make you love me again
Every way that I can
I'll give you all my love and then
Every way that I can
I'll give you all my love and then
Every way that I can
I'll cry, I'll die, make you mine again