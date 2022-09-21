Turkish FM meets Spanish counterpart in New York
Güncel Haberler
SEPTEMBER 20: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with Spanish Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno and UN High-Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Moratinos on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United...
SEPTEMBER 20: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with Spanish Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno and UN High-Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Moratinos on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States on September 20, 2022.
Kaynak: AA / Çağrı Korucu - Güncel