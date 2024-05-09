Türkiye, ABD ile Enerji İşbirliğini Artırmaya Hazır

By Diyar Guldogan

Ankara is "ready" to boost energy cooperation with the US, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Thursday.

"We are fully committed to have a better, cleaner, and sustainable energy future for all.

"Our joint action in this strategic area requires strategic partnership which we look forward to have, and so we are ready to enhance our bilateral cooperation with the US in the field of energy and minerals and welcome you all to join us in this journey," Bayraktar said at the 39th American-Turkish Conference in Washington.

The two-day conference is the premier venue for US and Turkish business leaders to engage in commercial diplomacy, and it showcases US-Turkish ties and collaboration across third-country markets in strategic sectors.

Bayraktar said the conference is an important platform to foster deeper ties and understanding.

Ankara is ready to engage in meaningful discussions and explore new avenues for cooperation that will benefit Türkiye and the US, he said.

"Türkiye and the US have several potential areas of cooperation. The number of areas is growing as energy transition has become an undeniable reality of the industry.

"Areas like renewables, critical minerals and LNG are among many. Not only in our respective countries, but we can also cooperate in third countries and in different regions," said Bayraktar.

Türkiye kicked off the Energy and Climate Dialogue mechanism on Wednesday with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Bayraktar told participants.

"This platform provides a valuable framework for advancing our cooperation in key areas that are central to both our nations' energy strategies.

"We are aiming to open up the platform for private investors from the Turkish-American business community," he said.

Bayraktar announced Wednesday that the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) and US energy company, ExxonMobil, signed a deal on liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade.