Google DeepMind Yeni Yapay Zeka Modeli Lyria'yı Tanıttı

DeepMind just dropped Lyria, a state-of-the-art music generative model. Last year, I said 2022 was the year of pixels and 2023 would be the year of soundwaves. We are making great progress here!

The most impressive demo is converting humming to a full instrument suite. I think… pic.twitter.com/oHmcn5mtBk

— Jim Fan (@DrJimFan) November 16, 2023